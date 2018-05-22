BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper relieved of duty following accusations of being drunk at work is back on the job.

NBC 10 Boston reports Tuesday Trooper Jonathan Brown has dozens of internal affairs investigations in his 17-year record. Brown has been re-assigned and put on desk duty.

Allegations that Brown was drunk on the job arose on St. Patrick’s Day. He was sent home halfway through his shift.

Brown, contacted at home, declined to comment on the allegations or his record.

Records obtained through a public records request show he has worked without pay in the past and been involved in several on-duty crashes.

A state police spokesman said Brown would have to meet several conditions to return to full duty, without specifying those conditions.