DEVENS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of being drunk at work has been placed on leave.
Trooper Jonathan Brown was relieved of duty around 2 a.m. Sunday. He was in the middle of an eight-hour shift, which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and was supposed to go until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities say Brown was allegedly intoxicated when he arrived at the Devens barracks, and slurred his speech on the state police radio.
Brown has been placed on administrative leave, pending a duty status hearing this week.
An investigation is ongoing.