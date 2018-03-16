CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A stretch of highway in southeast New Mexico will be designated as a safety corridor, allowing police to double the fines for traffic violations.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the designation for the section of U.S. Highway 285 from the town of Loving to the border with Texas.

According to the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, nine people died on this stretch of roadway last year. The deaths spurred residents and officials to search for ways to improve safety.

State officials say that in addition to the higher traffic tickets, the safety corridor designation will improve road signage and provide funding for police to work overtime.

The state department says 12 signs will be added to this highway section to mark the corridor.