PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s congressional delegation has announced an influx of money will be sent to the state to help emergency responders and state agencies with security challenges and natural disasters.

Democratic U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Democratic U.S. Representatives Jim Langevin and David Cicilline announced Tuesday the state will receive over $7 million in federal preparedness funds from the Department of Homeland Security.

The funds may be used to purchase new safety equipment and emergency power generators, along with trainings for first responders.

The money will be administered by the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency.

The delegation notes that President Donald Trump’s proposed budget seeks to slash the State Homeland Security program by over $157 million, and that they’re opposed to cuts.