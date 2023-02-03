The state plans to require the U.S. Army to meet state and federal guidelines as the military works to address water contamination in homes near the Yakima Training Center.

Wednesday’s draft enforcement order from the state Department of Ecology comes almost a year and a half after the Army first began testing residential water wells east of Selah.

The concern is per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called PFOA and PFOS. Sometimes called “forever chemicals,” they were used until 2014 in a firefighting foam at the training center. They are toxic to humans in small doses and over long periods of exposure.

Training Center officials could not be reached immediately for comment Wednesday. The Army has tested 300 wells around the training center, finding 62 wells serving 87 residences had levels of the two chemicals that exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory of 70 parts per trillion.

The Army offered a handful of long-term solutions to affected residents, including the installation of whole-house water filters and digging deeper wells. It has also been providing bottled water to homes in the area.

The draft order would require the Army to meet both state and federal limits. Where current EPA guidelines consider 70 parts per trillion or less of PFOS and PFOA in water to be safe, Washington’s drinking water guidelines put the limit at 15 parts per trillion of PFOA and 10 parts per trillion of PFOS.

The EPA is in the process of lowering its limits to near zero.

Lt. Col. Tim Horn, commander of the Training Center, said last fall that cleanup efforts would follow the EPA’s guidelines rather than the state’s. He said the Army would follow the EPA’s new limits once they were finalized and made into a federal regulation, which is expected to happen by the end of 2023.

The state’s order also will bring the public into the mix through a public participation plan.

The plan will allow residents to engage with the cleanup process, though a statement from the DOE didn’t provide specifics.

“Our top priority is protecting both people and the environment,” said Laura Watson, director of the Department of Ecology in the news release. “This is an emergent issue that requires decisive action. Issuing an enforcement order is necessary to hold the Army accountable, as well as ensure public input on future cleanup actions.”

The participation plan is part of a set of draft items presented by the DOE for community members to provide input on.

Aside from the participation plan, the DOE is also suggesting a separate enforcement order that would require the Army to conduct a remedial investigation and draft a cleanup action plan for the site. A permit for correction action is also being proposed. This would allow for state oversight of the cleanup efforts.

According to the DOE’s release, the Army has been conducting the cleanup in conjunction with the DOE but has not been subject to public review or state oversight.

Including state agencies in the cleanup response is not just a matter of being a good neighbor, Watson said — it’s required by law.

To comment on the draft items proposed by the DOE, Yakima County residents can visit the state’s training center cleanup website. More information is posted on the DOE’s website.

“The Army has taken some initial steps to test wells and provide drinking water to residents, but we need their help to fully understand the scope of the problem and ensure the right actions are taken to fix it,” Watson said in the release. “The Army has an obligation to clean up PFAS and other types of toxic contamination on the training site to levels that meet state standards and protect the public.”