SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top education official has decided to not renew the charter for an online school, citing its failure to live up to its touted potential.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Public Education Secretary-designate Christopher Ruszkowski last week announced the decision that follows the recommendation set by the Public Education Commission on the New Mexico Connections Academy’s renewal application.

The commission in December rejected the application, citing the school’s low student proficiency rates in math and its consecutive F’s in the state’s school grading system.

The state Public Education Department says the school is scheduled to close at the end of June. The school served nearly 2,000 students.

The school’s attorney declined to comment. The newspaper was unable to reach school leader Ramoncita Arguello for comment.

