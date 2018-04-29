PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state is closing a stretch of highway in East Providence to demolish a bridge.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says it’s temporarily closing Interstate 195 between the Washington Bridge and the Broadway on-ramp beginning Monday.
The DOT is demolishing the structurally deficient Parkway Ramp Bridge.
It plans to close the highway from midnight through 4 a.m., when traffic is the lightest.
I-195 West will be closed on Monday and Tuesday at midnight. I-195 East will close on Wednesday at midnight.
The schedule depends on the weather and is subject to change.
Traffic on I-195 West will use Exit 6 and follow a detour route to return to the highway.
Traffic on I-195 East will use Exit 5.