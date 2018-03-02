BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts’ tax agency already facing criticism for a data breach that exposed private information from about 39,000 business taxpayers now says it has failed to deliver timely child support payments.

The Boston Globe reports the state Department of Revenue said Thursday it has failed to deliver timely payments to about 1,500 parents since the start of the year.

Department officials say the problem is due to a faulty computer system. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration says the issue should be fixed by the weekend.

However, union officials say the issues are more widespread than reported and disproportionately affect poor parents.

Union officials say parents who get off welfare are not getting child support checks they are owed. Fathers are seeing larger amounts than necessary docked from their unemployment checks.

