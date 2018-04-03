AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The state is increasing enforcement of a stretch of Ohio highway with high numbers of distracted driving violations and crashes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the State Highway Patrol says signs will warn drivers about distracted driving along a 17-mile portion of I-76 and I-80 in Mahoning and Trumbull counties in northeastern Ohio.

The section of highway has been designated the state’s first Distracted Driving Safety Corridor.

The patrol says troopers handed out more than 2,700 distracted driving violations in Mahoning and Trumbull counties from January 1, 2016, through February.

The state says distracted drivers have caused nearly 65,000 crashes statewide since 2013. The crashes resulted in 189 deaths and more than 22,000 serious injuries.