HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s health department is taking applications from schools and communities for suicide prevention grants.

The Legislature appropriated $1 million to support prevention programs. School-based programs can seek money from a $250,000 grant pool. Community-based programs supervised by a health care provider, veterans programs and others can seek money from a $500,000 appropriation. Another $250,000 was set aside to continue implementing a plan to reduce suicide among Native American youth.

Sheila Hogan, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, says proposals must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Dec. 1.

To be eligible, an organization must provide evidence that the activity it plans is effective at preventing suicide.