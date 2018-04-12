COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district is now the second taken over by the state Department of Education in less than a year.

News outlets report state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman declared a state of emergency Wednesday for the Williamsburg County School District, among the state’s poorest.

Spearman says the district’s financial decisions, hiring and other daily operations will be controlled indefinitely. She says high school graduation rates are also one of the district’s academic problems.

The state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office says the district receives nearly $17,000 per student when all sources are combined. Spearman says 74 percent of the per student funding is from state and federal aid and the district has failed to use the money “effectively and efficiently.”

The takeover is the state’s first since Allendale County Schools in June.