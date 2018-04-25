DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit funeral home has been shut down after inspections found decomposing embalmed bodies and other violations.

The state’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office says Wednesday that the mortuary science license of Cantrell Funeral Home has been summarily suspended.

Officials say violations include improperly stored bodies covered in what appeared to be mold. The establishment also was operating with an expired prepaid funeral and cemetery sales registration.

A woman who answered the phone Wednesday at Cantrell declined to comment to The Associated Press.

A funeral home in Flint was closed in July after maggots were found on a garage floor where unrefrigerated bodies were stored. The license of funeral home in Petoskey was suspended in March after inspectors found embalmed bodies in an unrefrigerated garage and other violations.