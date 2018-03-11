ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York wildlife researchers are taking a new approach to gathering citizen input to guide deer management objectives.
The Department of Environmental Conservation and researchers at Cornell University have developed a survey asking people about deer-related interests and concerns. The survey also asks how they would like to see the deer population in their area change over the next few years.
The survey is currently being mailed to people in a third of the state. The rest of the state will be surveyed next year.
Survey results, as well as data on deer impacts on forest regeneration, will be used to guide deer population management decisions.
Previously, DEC used citizen task forces to involve state residents in the process.