ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of an Aberdeen man found guilty of fatally beating a friend over a $400 debt.

A jury a year ago convicted 57-year-old Bradley Quist of killing 61-year-old Ron Witchey in May 2015. Quist was sentenced to life in prison.

He appealed, arguing in part that he wasn’t given notice of the coroner’s release of Witchey’s body, which he said deprived him of the opportunity for an independent autopsy.

The American News reports justices ruled there’s no reason a body should be kept for redundant tests or analysis.

Quist also unsuccessfully argued that evidence in the case was lacking and that the jury disregarded his self-defense theory.

Quist called the incident a bar fight, but justices described it as “an unprovoked brutal killing.”

