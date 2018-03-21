TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal in the case of a woman serving a 20-year prison sentence in the imprisonment of her three daughters in the family’s Tucson home.
The state high court’s order Tuesday says the justices will consider prosecutors’ appeal of a lower court’s ruling that vacated Sophia Richter’s kidnapping and child abuse convictions and ordered a new trial.
The state Court of Appeals ruled last year that the trial judge improperly didn’t allow Richter to defend herself by arguing that she was acting under duress and that she was herself was a victim of her husband, Fernando Richter.
The Richters were arrested in 2013 after authorities discovered that the daughters were being held captive.
Fernando Richter is serving a 62-year prison sentence.