CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court is holding its latest “On the Road” session at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton.

The justices at the Oct. 19 session will hear two cases, one involving Miranda rights in a fraudulent ID case, the other regarding a fatal car accident involving a DWI charge.

The court began its “On the Road” series in 2002. It provides students and community members the opportunity to see the state’s highest court up close and learn about its work through a dialogue with the lawyers arguing the two cases and the justices.

“On the Road” is also the only occasion when the court convenes outside the Supreme Court building in Concord.