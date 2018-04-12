MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a Minot man convicted of killing his ex-wife can have contact with the two children he had with her.

Richie Wilder Jr. is serving life in prison on a murder conviction in the November 2015 death of 30-year-old Angila Wilder, who authorities say was stabbed 44 times in the neck, face and chest.

Wilder last fall appealed a judge’s order prohibiting him from having contact with the 6-year-old and 12-year-old children while they’re still minors.

The Minot Daily News reports that the Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the lower court’s order. Justices also rejected Wilder’s request for a new trial.

Wilder’s current wife, Cynthia Wilder, is awaiting sentencing for helping him plan the killing of his ex-wife.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com