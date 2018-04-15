JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court is ordering the state’s Medicaid program to pay back $2 million to 12 hospitals, saying the agency improperly skimped on reimbursement for services.
The Thursday decision upholds a suit the hospitals filed saying the state-federal health insurance program had illegally changed its payment formula for radiology and laboratory services.
The Clarion Ledger reports the court found Medicaid broke its rules by not paying the actual costs of those services, but instead substituted another formula that cut payments by understating hospital costs.
A lower court had ruled for the Division of Medcaid.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Pharmacist who claimed self-defense seeks sentence reduction
George Ritter, a lawyer for hospitals, says the ruling shows Medicaid can set its own rules, but then must follow them.
The agency says it must still calculate refunds, but will follow the court’s decision.
___
Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com