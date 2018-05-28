PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court is being asked to disbar a lawyer who engaged in sex acts with a client and who was previously suspended over money laundering charges.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Maine Overseers of the Bar made the request to the state supreme court after Gary Prolman’s suspension ended on April 30, allowing him to resume practicing law. Arguments are set for June 13.

The sexual misconduct allegations were brought by a woman who went to Prolman because she needed a place to say after ending an abusive relationship. The complaint alleges he offered her a bedroom but also sought sexual favors. Prolman denies the allegations.

Prolman served time in federal prison after pleading guilty to laundering $177,500 of drug proceeds. He was released in 2016.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com