NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are suing Nashville’s school district for withholding contact information for students zoned to failing schools.

The Tennessean reports Education Commissioner Candice McQueen sued in Davidson County Chancery Court to force Nashville to provide the student info.

The state Achievement School District wants the data so it can contact families to discuss attending its schools. The district aims to transform schools in the bottom 5 percent academically, with most of its schools’ operations outsourced to private charter networks.

A new law requires school districts to provide chartering authorities the information. A state attorney general’s opinion agreed, saying districts must first give parents a chance to opt out.

Charters can’t share the info with outside parties.

Nashville’s school board has argued federal law allows, but doesn’t require, sharing the data.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com