FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The state is suing a former Fargo home remodeling contractor for failing to complete projects for which customers had paid.
Studs to Rugs owner Tim Rosene suddenly closed the business last fall. KFGO says a lawsuit filed in district court in Fargo accuses Rosene of 43 violations of consumer protection laws.
Ten customers have filed complaints claiming losses of about $324,000 for projects that were never completed. Asst. Attorney General Parrell Grossman says he doesn’t know whether those seeking restitution will see any money.
A phone listing for Rosene was not available.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com