PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State environmental officials say they have stocked ponds with about 4,000 trout for Veterans Day.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says it stocked local waters in honor of veterans since Saturday’s holiday is a popular time for recreational fishing.

Trout were added to ponds in South Kingstown, Richmond, Coventry, Lincoln, Hopkinton and Exeter. Trout were also added to Silver Spring Lake in North Kingstown, Wood River in Exeter and the Pawcatuck River in Hopkinton.

DEM says it posts daily updates on stocking locations on Facebook.

The agency reminds prospective anglers that they must have a current state fishing license and Trout Conservation Stamp. A special permanent fishing license is offered to disabled veterans.

They may catch up to five trout a day at most locations through Nov. 30.