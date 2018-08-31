JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Public hearings have been scheduled on a ballot initiative that supporters say would protect Alaska salmon. Opponents of the measure, however, say it could hinder resource development.
According to a notice issued by the state, the first hearing will be Sept. 7 in Juneau.
Additional hearings will be held in Kotzebue, Nome, Anchorage, Sitka, Fairbanks, Bethel and Dillingham. A statewide, teleconference-only session also is planned.
The notice states that public testimony will be taken. People also can submit written comments.
State law calls for at least two public hearings in each Alaska judicial district on a scheduled ballot initiative. Each hearing is to include written or oral testimony of one supporter of the initiative and one opponent.
The so-called Stand for Salmon initiative will appear on November’s general election ballot.