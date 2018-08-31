Share story

By
The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Public hearings have been scheduled on a ballot initiative that supporters say would protect Alaska salmon. Opponents of the measure, however, say it could hinder resource development.

According to a notice issued by the state, the first hearing will be Sept. 7 in Juneau.

Additional hearings will be held in Kotzebue, Nome, Anchorage, Sitka, Fairbanks, Bethel and Dillingham. A statewide, teleconference-only session also is planned.

The notice states that public testimony will be taken. People also can submit written comments.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

State law calls for at least two public hearings in each Alaska judicial district on a scheduled ballot initiative. Each hearing is to include written or oral testimony of one supporter of the initiative and one opponent.

The so-called Stand for Salmon initiative will appear on November’s general election ballot.

The Associated Press