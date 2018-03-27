BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts state senator is apologizing following his arrest on a drunken driving charge.
Democratic Sen. Michael Brady of Brockton says he was stopped early Saturday morning by Weymouth police on Route 18.
According to a police log, Brady was placed under arrest on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. He pleaded not guilty Monday and was released pending his next court date.
Brady said he was driving home when he was stopped.
Brady apologized to Weymouth police, his constituents and fellow lawmakers “for any embarrassment and distraction,” the incident might cause.
The 55-year-old senator served in the House before winning a special election in 2015 to succeed the late Democratic Sen. Thomas Kennedy of Brockton.