Share story

By
The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island state Senate is considering a proposal to provide public subsidies to help fund a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

A bill to help the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate build a new stadium in Pawtucket is scheduled for consideration and possibly a vote Tuesday.

Under the plan, the state would pay for $23 million of the $83 million stadium.

Democratic Senate Finance Chairman William Conley Jr. introduced the bill when the legislative session began Jan. 2 and the finance committee approved it. Conley represents parts of Pawtucket and East Providence.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

If it passes the Senate, the bill would go to the House of Representatives. There currently isn’t a separate House bill.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has said the House Finance Committee would review it.

The Associated Press