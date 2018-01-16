PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island state Senate is considering a proposal to provide public subsidies to help fund a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox.
A bill to help the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate build a new stadium in Pawtucket is scheduled for consideration and possibly a vote Tuesday.
Under the plan, the state would pay for $23 million of the $83 million stadium.
Democratic Senate Finance Chairman William Conley Jr. introduced the bill when the legislative session began Jan. 2 and the finance committee approved it. Conley represents parts of Pawtucket and East Providence.
If it passes the Senate, the bill would go to the House of Representatives. There currently isn’t a separate House bill.
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has said the House Finance Committee would review it.