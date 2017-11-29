BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg is set to address the annual meeting of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association at a time of increased scrutiny of the public’s access to the inner workings of government.

Lawmakers last year approved a bill, signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, designed to strengthen the state’s public records law, including setting stricter timetables for state agencies and municipalities to respond to public records requests.

One thing the new law didn’t do is apply the public records requirements to the Legislature, governor’s office and judiciary, which are currently exempted.

The law instead required lawmakers to study the issue and produce a report by the end of the year. By mid-November, the commission charged with producing the report hadn’t met.

Rosenberg will address the association Thursday.