SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Longtime state Sen. Margaret Dayton says she’s resigning from the Legislature in June for health reasons.

The Republican from Orem made the announcement in a statement released Thursday afternoon by the Senate.

She did not detail her medical issues but says they will prevent her from giving her full attention to being a senator.

Dayton has served 22 years in the Legislature and first served in the House of Representatives.

She was up for re-election this year but was being challenged by GOP state Rep. Keith Grover and other candidates.

Last year, Dayton lost a primary race in a special election to replace Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz in Congress.