SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Longtime state Sen. Margaret Dayton says she’s resigning from the Legislature in June for health reasons.
The Republican from Orem made the announcement in a statement released Thursday afternoon by the Senate.
She did not detail her medical issues but says they will prevent her from giving her full attention to being a senator.
Dayton has served 22 years in the Legislature and first served in the House of Representatives.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
She was up for re-election this year but was being challenged by GOP state Rep. Keith Grover and other candidates.
Last year, Dayton lost a primary race in a special election to replace Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz in Congress.