BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Sen. Bill Bowman says he will not run for re-election this fall due to poor health.

The 72-year-old Republican from Bowman, North Dakota says he’s been in and out of the hospital since last year for a variety of reasons.

Bowman says he doesn’t want to retire from the Legislature but he can’t continue. He also had major heart surgeries in 1997 and 2000.

Bowman is an auctioneer and cattleman. He represents District 39, North Dakota’s largest legislative district, which stretches from near Williston to the South Dakota border.

He was first elected to the Senate in 1990.

Bowman was the Republican candidate for agriculture commissioner in 1992, losing to Democrat Sarah Vogel. He also is former football fullback at Dickinson State University and a U.S. Army veteran.