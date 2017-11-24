PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — State health officials are asking for input about how closing Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket would impact the community.

The state Department of Health says it’s holding a public meeting Monday so people can comment on Care New England’s applications to close the hospital’s emergency department and to transfer primary care services provided under Memorial Hospital’s license to Kent Hospital’s license.

The department says it received the complete application for the transfer of primary care services Friday.

Care New England took over the struggling hospital in 2013. The Providence-based nonprofit health system had been working to sell the hospital but negotiations fell apart.

Plans to close the hospital were recently announced, but require state approval.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Pawtucket’s Lyman B. Goff Middle School.