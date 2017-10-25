ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are seeking an estimated $1 million to $3 million in taxes from a man after he allegedly sold tobacco products in Massachusetts without a license.

The Sun Chronicle reports 57-year-old Zakhia Saliba pleaded innocent to his charges Tuesday. Saliba has been charged with attempting to evade taxes and failing to pay tobacco taxes.

Police say the man sold tobacco products to several stores in Attleboro. Records show Saliba told officers he has been selling tobacco products for the past six years since he got a back injury.

Saliba’s lawyer says they will be looking strongly at the allegations, and he calls his client “a perfect gentleman.”

The case against Saliba has been continued to December.

