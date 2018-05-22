BOSTON (AP) — State Secretary William Galvin has released an internal review following a report that more than a dozen of his employees filed campaign paperwork on his behalf on weekdays or during normal business hours.

The Boston Globe has reported instances in which Galvin employees visited local clerk’s offices to file nomination papers while drawing a regular day of public pay.

The Democrat said Tuesday that of 19 employees reviewed, 14 were found to have participated in no political activity while on the clock and two were off the clock but reported sick time instead of vacation or personal time.

Three others failed to report personal or vacation time and will receive no pay for the time involved and a letter of reprimand.

Galvin’s political challengers have called for an independent probe.