SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah state lawyers are telling a judge that former Utah Attorney General John Swallow isn’t entitled to $1.6 million in reimbursement for legal fees because he wasn’t working for the state when he was acquitted of corruption charges.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Assistant Attorney General David Wolf said Wednesday in a court hearing that Swallow’s lawsuit should be tossed. Wolf says the attorney general’s office doesn’t have that amount of money and that Swallow should have made his claims to the state’s board of examiners.

Swallow’s attorneys countered that Utah law requires the state to pay legal bills for defending public officials who are acquitted of criminal charges related to their jobs.

Swallow was acquitted in 2017 of nine criminal counts that included bribery, obstruction of justice and evidence tampering.

