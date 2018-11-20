JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A tally released by the state of Alaska shows about 800 employees received notifications asking them to submit their resignations and indicate if they wish to work in the upcoming Dunleavy administration.
The broad range of positions affected include commissioners, medical officers within the Department of Corrections, petroleum geologists, prosecutors, administrative assistants and a mail room clerk.
Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy’s transition said Friday that it sent emails to all state employees who serve at the pleasure of the governor asking them to resign and reapply for their positions.
Dunleavy’s transition chair Tuckerman Babcock said it was appropriate, with the change in leadership, to ask employees if they want to work for the Dunleavy administration.
It wasn’t immediately clear what process the transition will use in vetting the letters and applications.