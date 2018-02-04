Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts hunters bagged a record number of deer in 2017.

State wildlife officials say last year’s preliminary statewide deer harvest was 13,220, the highest one-year total recorded.

The largest numbers came during the Oct. 16 to Nov. 25 archery hunting season, and the Nov. 25 to Dec. 9 shotgun season. More than 5,100 deer were harvested during each of those periods.

There were about 3,600 more male deer taken than female.

MassWildlife says a number of factors, including weather conditions, can impact the annual deer harvest.

The agency is analyzing the 2017 data in preparation for the state’s annual spring deer management review.

