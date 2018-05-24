GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The state health department has hired consultants and paid over $277,000 in civil penalties as the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown works to meet new federal regulations for caring for older adults with mental health issues.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that after a February inspection, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid found the facility failed to protect patients from the verbal, physical and sexually abusive behaviors of fellow dementia patients.

Zoe Barnard, administrator of the Addictive and Mental Disorders Division, says residents are receiving the same good quality of care, but with a different set of regulations and expectations. Much of the issue, she said, is with documentation.

The state is paying about $70,000 a month for a consultant to guide the center in meeting the new requirements.

