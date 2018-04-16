SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Minority groups still face barriers in paying for and completing degrees at Oregon’s public colleges and universities, amid overall mixed results for college students and graduating high school seniors, according to a new state report.

Despite a slowly rising completion rate for college students statewide, the report released Monday by the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission identified what it called significant gaps especially along lines of race and ethnicity. Some groups in the report were as much as 40 percent less likely to graduate, and others were more likely to report financial difficulties.

“We must do better as a state at eliminating disparities and improving affordability and success for all students,” said Ben Cannon, head of the commission, in a news release accompanying the report Monday.

The report, which examined college completion rates and affordability, as well as other data, found completion rates differing significantly between racial and ethnic groups, with 66 percent of Asian American college students and 51 percent of white students graduating within six years, but only 45 percent of black students and 37 percent of Native American students managing the same.

Native American students fared worst in graduation rates, and were 44 percent less likely than their Asian American peers to graduate on time, according to the report.

Statewide, affordability issues were more evenly spread, although still disparate, with Asian American and black students facing the largest gaps.

Black students were 10 percent more likely than white students to report financial hardship. Asian Americans were 20 percent more likely than white students to report financial hardship.