Nation & WorldNation & World Politics State Rep. Yvette Herrell wins Republican primary in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District Originally published June 5, 2018 at 8:11 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State Rep. Yvette Herrell wins Republican primary in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District.