KENAI, Alaska (AP) — State Rep. Gary Knopp will not be part of any majority party in the Alaska House’s upcoming session.

KINY radio reports the Kenai Republican announced Saturday that he is parting with the GOP caucus in hopes of forcing a consensus among lawmakers.

Knopp’s decision leaves the Republicans and Democrats in the House in a 20-20 split.

Knopp, who won the seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Kurt Olson in 2016, says a coalition is needed to ensure the House will function.

He says with a 21-member majority, everyone would have to be in agreement on every decision.

The Legislature will reconvene Jan. 15.