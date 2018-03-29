JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed a lawmaker to be the state’s new agriculture commissioner.
Rep. Andy Gipson will succeed fellow Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith once she moves to the U.S. Senate. He will serve the rest of the current commissioner’s term, which ends in January 2020.
The 41-year-old Gipson is an attorney and Baptist pastor and has been in the state House since 2008. He lives on a farm in Braxton.
Bryant announced Feb. 21 that he was appointing Hyde-Smith to succeed Republican Thad Cochran, who is leaving the Senate because of health concerns. Cochran retires Sunday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Atlanta hobbled by major cyberattack that mayor calls ‘a hostage situation’
Hyde-Smith and at least two other candidates say they are running in a November special election, and the winner will serve the rest of the Senate term, which ends in January 2021.