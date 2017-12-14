LOGAN, Utah (AP) — State Rep. Ed Redd says he will not seek re-election next year due to a medical condition requiring “some intensive treatment in the next couple of years.”

The Herald Journal reports the Logan Republican made the announcement earlier this week so his constituents and those interested in running would know that he would not seek a fourth term in the Utah House.

Redd says the job requires a lot of energy, and he felt it was time to turn it over to someone else as he deals with a diagnosis. Redd did not indicate what the diagnosis was.

Redd says he still working on proposals for the upcoming legislative session.

Redd’s term expires at the end of next year.

