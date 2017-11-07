CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — State Rep. Dennis Roch says he will step down from the New Mexico Legislature after 10 years.
The Eastern New Mexico News reports the Logan Republican announced Tuesday he will not run for re-election when his term expires on Dec. 31.
He said his chief reason for leaving state politics is the imminent birth of his fourth child.
Roch says he’s also facing difficulty in balancing his political career with his duties as superintendent of Logan Municipal Schools.
Roch worked to pass an array of legislation, including one that rescinds worker’s compensation for those injured while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
___
Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com