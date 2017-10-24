ST. LOUIS (AP) — Republican state Rep. Paul Curtman will run for Missouri auditor in 2018.

Curtman announced his intention Tuesday in suburban St. Louis. He had earlier considered a run for U.S. Senate before ruling it out.

Curtman, of Union, is the second Republican to formally announce a bid to unseat Democrat Nicole Galloway as auditor, along with St. Louis attorney and former University of Missouri curator David Wasinger. Galloway is running for another term.

Curtman is a former Marine first elected to the House in 2010. His decision not to run for Senate came days after Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley officially announced his candidacy for Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat.