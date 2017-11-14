MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials have rejected a request for a popular ice rink to return to the front lawn of the Statehouse, citing aesthetic concerns.
The ice rink, which received a glowing report about its popularity last year, will now have to find a new location. City leaders tell the Times Argus that they have prospective sites at the Vermont College of Fine Arts or at Montpelier High School.
City officials say the primary reason for the denial was last year’s wooden fencing around the rink that was believed to be out of place next to the Statehouse.
Assistant City Manager Sue Allen says building commission members thought the fencing was unattractive and “looked like a horse stable.”
