PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island regulators say a liquefied natural gas facility on the Providence waterfront does not violate state policy, despite the uproar from local residents.

The Providence Journal reports the Coastal Resources Management Council made their decision Tuesday. While the decision does not outright approve the $180-million project, it does confirm that the facility does not violate state policies on shoreline development.

Opponents say the project will further harm the environment near the low-income area of Providence. Several people interrupted Tuesday’s meeting, and the crowd reportedly shouted “shame” after the vote.

The council voted unanimously to limit use at the facility to 30 years. However, they are unable to study the climate change impacts of the facility as decided by the federal government.

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com