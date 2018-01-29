CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire regulators are scheduled to start deliberations on the Northern Pass project, a $1.6 billion plan to bring hydropower from Canada to southern New England.

The Site Evaluation Committee on Tuesday starts 12 days of public deliberations, leading to an oral decision on Feb. 23. A written decision is expected March 31.

The project would run a 192-mile transmission line, carrying enough hydropower for about a million homes.

Northern Pass has formal contracts with suppliers and a labor agreement with construction managers and unions. It’s been granted permits by the Energy Department and the U.S. Forest Service, and has the support of Massachusetts energy officials.

Supporters say it will create jobs and cut energy costs. Opponents fear transmission lines will destroy scenic views, reduce property values and hurt tourism.