KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — State transportation officials have reduced fees for after-hours snow and ice management at a Prince of Wales airport.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the island’s main air carrier will seek a permanent solution to snow-clearing issues from the incoming administration of Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy.

The changes follow local concerns about keeping the Klawock Airport runway clear this winter.

The airport’s main carrier, Island Air Express, was notified earlier this year that snow removal after 1:30 p.m., the end of the local crew’s work day, would increase to $1,000 per hour.

An appeal to Gov. Bill Walker helped reduce the fee to $250 per hour. State transportation officials also added an hour to employees’ regular work day.

Medical evacuations continue to receive service at no additional charge.

Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com