DOVER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office plans to recommend that a man convicted of killing his parents when he was 17 and sentenced to life in prison be re-sentenced to at least 50 years in prison.

Robert Dingman and 14-year-old brother, Jeffrey, shot their parents in 1996. They wrapped the bodies in garbage bags and hid them in the attic and basement. The Rochester teens returned to school and were arrested after their parents’ co-workers called police. Jeffrey got 30 years to life in a plea deal and was paroled in 2013.

Under a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions, juvenile lifers such as Robert Dingman are getting a chance at eventual release and will be re-sentenced.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports the attorney general’s office is recommending two consecutive, 25-year sentences, one for each parent. Dingman’s lawyers declined to comment.

