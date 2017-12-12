NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s corrections chief says his department didn’t fine a private prison operator for staffing shortages identified in an audit because the company seemed to be trying hard to fill vacancies.

Addressing reporters Tuesday, Corrections Commissioner Tony Parker promised a “different intensity of accountability going forward,” including fines if CoreCivic breaches its contracts.

A comptroller’s audit highlighted Trousdale Turner Correctional Center’s short-staffing, including correctional officers.

The state separately fined Trousdale $43,750 this spring for problems counting inmates.

A legislative panel reauthorized the Department of Correction for a year Tuesday. Lawmakers previously delayed the vote to further discuss the audit of CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corporation of America.

Trousdale Warden Rusty Washburn said low local unemployment and lack of housing make hiring challenging. He noted pay increases, bonuses and other new recruitment incentives.