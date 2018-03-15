YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Department of Corrections officials say an inmate at the state prison in Yuma has died after an apparent suicide attempt.
They say 24-year-old Patrick Crooks died Thursday at Yuma Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained from an apparent act of self-harm using a bed sheet tied to a shower stall.
Staff discovered Crooks early Wednesday while conducting a security check.
They tried to give him aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
Corrections officials say Crooks had been in the prison system last year after he was convicted out of Gila County and given an 18-month sentence for endangerment.
They say all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.